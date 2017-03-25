Ouagadougou - Burkina Faso's government says its military forces have killed a key jihadist and arrested 18 others in the country's north, close to the West African nation's border with Mali.Securit ...
Lagos - The World Health Organisation said on Friday 116 million children are to receive polio vaccines in 13 countries in west and central Africa as part of efforts to eradicate the disease on the co ...
Kampala - A plague of crop-destroying fall armyworm caterpillars has spread to East Africa where officials confirmed their presence for the first time in Uganda on Friday.An outbreak of the caterpil ...
Maddy Crowther is the head of communications and research at the London-based organization Waging Peace, which campaigns against human rights abuses in Sudan. She says that Sudan's election to the OPC ...
Nairobi - The United Nations commission of inquiry for South Sudan now has broader powers to pursue human rights abuses in the country's civil war.The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday gave the co ...
Mogadishu - Police say Somali pirates have seized a fishing trawler owned by a local businessman and forced the mostly foreign crew to disembark.Colonel Mohamed Hassan told The Associated Press on F ...
Paris - A French national abducted from southeastern Chad is in neighbouring Sudan, a Chadian minister told AFP on Friday.Security Minister Ahmat Mahamat Bachir said the hostage had been located "in ...
Mogadishu - A police official says a car bomb blast near a restaurant and hotel in Somalia's capital has killed at least one person and wounded two others.Captain Mohamed Hussein says the car bomb d ...
Pagan Amum, a well-known South Sudanese politician who lives in the United States, is suing a member of his country's diaspora for slander.Amum says a South Sudanese woman who goes by the name of Am ...
Lagos - The World Health Organisation said on Friday 116 million children are to receive polio vaccines in 13 countries in west and central Africa as part of efforts to eradicate the disease on the co
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...
Get a daily dose of Africa Leader news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Africa Leader.More Information
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}
Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book is being described as a live-action updating of Disney’s 1967 classic animated film, and that description is both testament to how well the film works and how thoroughly blurred the divide between the “real” and the computer-generated has become...Read More
dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitatiton..Read More